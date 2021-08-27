Laguna Sports Update: Breakers rally to defeat the Dolphins in five sets

Football (1-0)

Mustangs Fall 54-13 in Opener

In the opening game played at Guyer Field, Breakers took advantage of a very lax pass defense by Costa Mesa to easily win the 39th meeting between the two schools in a series that dates back to 1960. The Mustangs scored their early touchdown after a great kickoff return following Laguna’s initial score gave the visitors field position well into the red-zone. After that the Breakers unleashed their receiving corps to decimate Mesa. The Laguna starters were held out of the second half which was conducted on a running clock

Breakers went 58 yards in four plays on their first drive and ended up scoring on all seven possessions they had in the first half.

Up Next:

Breakers travel to Dana Hills this Friday to face the Dolphins in the 21st meeting. Dana won 10-7 in 2019 and Laguna won 34-8 in 2018. The Dolphins went 4-2 this past Spring in the 2020 season with victories over Beckman, Woodbridge and Laguna hills.

Rush: Bingham 1-3, Buckhorn 4-36, Rasmussen 4-23, Arntz 2-13, Garwal 2-24, Golden 3-13

Receiving: Degner 7-168, Swanson 5-97, Buckhorn 2-11, Dworakowski 2-51, Baylies 2-8, Fields 1-6

Passing: Bingham 24-19-0 341 yards 5 TDs Garwal 4-1-0 7 yards

Interceptions: Arntz

Fumbles Recovered: Wagner

Punts: Sprague 1-26

KOR: Buckhorn 2-52

MILESTONES:

Individual:

Will Bingham 341 yds passing ranks fourth, 5TD passes -tied for third; Luke Degner 168 receiving yards ranks ninth all time

Team:

47 First Half points – ranks sixth; 348 Yards passing ranks fourth

Girls Volleyball (6-3)

Breakers Slow to Start – Finish 2nd at Tesoro

New coach Sinan Tanik had one practice to work with the team prior to the opening match on Aug. 19 against San Clemente. Laguna appeared to be at a complete disadvantage to their early opponents as the rest of the OC volleyball elite had participated in summer leagues and the 53-team Queens Court Tournament in early August won by Aliso Niguel.

San Clemente d. Laguna 25-19, 25-20, 25-18

Breakers led much of the first set but faded in the end as the coach experimented with different lineups. Sophie Reavis led the squad with 15 kills while Natalia Hagopian added 8 kills, 22 assists, and 12 digs. Breakers led the best-of-five set match series 11-5.

Tesoro Tournament

Beckman d. Laguna 20-25, 25-19, 18-16.

The highly regarded Patriots rallied to edge the Breakers on Friday at Aliso Niguel. Reavis had 16 kills, Brooklyn Yelland added six kills and 15 digs. Breakers were missing outside Sydney Freeman.

Laguna d. Trabuco Hills 25-21, 25-12

Friday night at Aliso gave Coach Tanik an opportunity to try more players in different rolls.

Laguna d. Capistrano Valley 29-27, 25-13

Breakers opened Saturday play defeating Capo Valley coached by former Laguna mentor Raul Papaleo to finish second in pool play.

Laguna d. San Clemente 21-25, 25-23, 15-12

In the opening round of Saturday’s Gold Division playoffs at Tesoro, Laguna ended the Tritons’ tournament run early. Laguna made plays when needed and served tough. Reavis had 10 kills, Sydney Freeman added seven and Hagopian had five.

Laguna d. Aliso Niguel 25-23, 25-22

Sydney Freeman led Laguna with seven kills and three aces while Reavis added six kills. Tough serving from Jacqueline Witteman and Lucy Laughlin contributed to the win.

Laguna d. Edison 23-25, 25-18, 15-8

Breakers started slowly in the Semi’s against the Chargers but took their late momentum from set one to turn the tables on their Sunset rival. Brooklyn Yelland had 10 kills, Freeman nine, Reavis nine, Hagopian seven in the balanced attack. Reavis, Laughlin and Freeman each had three serving aces.

Palos Verdes d. Laguna 29-27, 25-15 (Tournament Finals)

Breakers had their chances in set one with set point at 24-23 but could not close it out. Hagopian and Yelland were selected to the all-tournament team.

Laguna d. Dana Hills 25-14, 12-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-9

After an easy set one victory, Coach Tanik tied some different rotations before getting back to the original lineup to finish off the Dolphins on Tuesday at Dugger Gym. Natalia Hagopian tied a five-set match record with nine services aces including the last two services to end the match. The team had 19 overall to dominate the serving. Sophie Reavis hammered home 26 kills while Freeman added 11. Breakers now lead the match series with Dana 20-9.

Laguna faced Foothill this past Thursday and will see Tesoro on Aug. 31 at Dugger Gym. On Sept. 2 Laguna travels to Aliso Niguel before the Labor Day intermission. Next tournament is the Mohs Orange County on Sept. 10-11.

Game statistics and match video highlights are available on Max preps.

FALL SPORTS – First Events:

Cross Country: Sept. 3 at Cool Breeze Invitational – Rose Bowl

Girls Golf: Sept. 14 at Los Alamitos

Girls Tennis: First match was at Sage Hill on Aug. 25, Aug 31. hosting Dana Hills.

Boys Water Polo: Aug. 27 at Santa Margarita (4 p.m.), Aug. 31 at JSerra.

