Laguna Art-A-Fair Invites Local and Global Artists to Compete for a Chance to Exhibit at 2023 Festival

By LB Indy Staff

The Laguna Art-A-Fair’s 57th annual Call for Artists deadline is fast approaching on Feb. 6. The call for artist exhibitor application to compete for participation in the highly coveted festival is now online for convenience. Laguna Art-A-Fair is a “juried” show, meaning that any artist hoping to exhibit must submit samples of their work to be reviewed by a panel of judges. There are no residency requirements or limits to the number of mediums one can submit.

The jury panel is comprised of nine jurors. An Olympic scoring system eliminates the highest and lowest scores, then adds up the remaining scores for a total jury score. The festival is lauded for its high-quality fine art exhibits in multiple mediums.

Laguna Art-A-Fair continues throughout the summer and hosts approximately 120 artists. Tourists, patrons and artists from California, the United States and the world flock to the beautiful festival grounds at 777 Laguna Canyon Road, just a few blocks from downtown Laguna Beach. Attendance varies from approximately 30 to 50 thousand for the show’s run. You can find the online exhibitor application at www.art-a-fair.com/call-for-artists. Laguna Art-A-Fair will be open daily from June 30 to Sept 3.