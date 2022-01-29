Laguna Art Museum sets new date for California Cool Art Auction

Laguna Art Museum has changed the date of its in-person, live auction to March 5, with online bids being accepted Feb. 5 to March 5, for the organization’s 40th annual California Cool Art Auction. The fundraiser will feature more than 100 pieces by both emerging and seasoned California artists including Millard Sheets, Maria Bertrán, Andy Moses, Ed Ruscha, Fred Tomaselli and more.

In addition to the auction, the in-person event will include a hosted bar with creative cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds will help support the museum’s mission of collecting and preserving California art as well as hosting quality exhibitions and expanding art education for all ages. Tickets to the March 5 event cost $160 and are available for purchase at lagunaartmuseum.org/events. To take part in the online auction, register at artsy.net.