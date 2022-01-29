Laguna Beach treasurer appointed to League of California Cities committee

City Treasurer Laura Parisi has been reappointed to the League of California Cities Revenue and Taxation Policy Committee.

The panel makes policy position recommendations to the league’s board of directors on state issues related to finance administration, taxation reform and revenue needs and sources. She has served on the committee for 18 years, including as chairwoman in 2016.

Parisi said in a statement that the committee is an “important lobbying tool for Laguna Beach to protect local control of key city revenues.” This is one of the league’s seven committees, with seats filled by more than 450 city officials. Committee members play a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s policy positions on matters facing cities throughout California and also advocating for cities at the state Capitol.