Laguna Beach author tells story of teenage surfer

Laguna Beach author Lynnette Beers will release her newest novel “Caught Inside” about a teenage surf champion on July 1.

The main character Maddie Fong is painfully aware of being the outsider at her new Southern California high school. She is teased for being different and does her best to adapt to her new life. One day she and her mother meet an intriguing man from Hawaii who introduces Maddie to surfing—which ignites in her the sense of new and exciting possibilities.

Beers grew up in San Diego County but has lived in Laguna Beach since the early 1990s. The book mostly takes place in Southern California and reflects Beers’ love of the ocean.

Surfers will understand the meaning of the book’s namesake “caught inside”—when a surfer or swimmer is caught between the whitewater of a broken wave and the beach.

Beers is an English professor and also an editor for a small press publisher. She received an MFA in fiction writing from Chapman University. She’s written four novels and is working on a fifth. Her latest work will be available through Amazon as an e-book and in print. The book is available for pre-order.