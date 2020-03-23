Laguna Beach Blocks Trailheads, Plans to Close City Beaches to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Share this:

The Laguna Beach City Council voted in an emergency meeting Sunday to close city beaches tonight if the state or county don’t act before that time to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This extraordinary action followed a weekend where many daytrippers visited Laguna Beach’s beachfront parks and trails, sparking concern that benches, railings, and other high-touch structures would become breeding areas for the virus.

“The safety of the public is our utmost concern, and this decision was not taken lightly by the City Council,” Mayor Bob Whalen said in a prepared statement. “We were unanimous that these steps must be taken now in our City to slow the spread of COVID-19. I urge everyone to comply with our actions for the health of everyone in our community and beyond.”

The City beach closures would also include Main Beach, Heisler, and Treasure Island parks. The City Council also voted to direct city staffers to close trail access from Laguna Beach to the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park an Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park ton Monday morning.

It’s unclear whether Laguna Beach leaders consulted with the California Coastal Commission, which oversees public access to beaches and tidelands. Generally, local jurisdictions have faced enforcement action by the state if they take actions that impede access to the state resources.

The City Council has an ally in the Laguna Beach Police Employee’s Association, which took the rare step of asking for beach and park closures on Sunday night. Around 6 p.m., the police union requested immediate closure all city beaches and parks to protect the public and city employees. Less than three hours later, the city issued a press release announcing the immediate closure of trailheads to county parks and the planned beach closures.

“Thank you all for your quick and decisive action in closing our parks and beaches,” Brian Griep, president of the Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association, wrote in an email to council members. “We know this was not an easy decision; however, it was a necessary one. We are confident that many other cities will follow your leadership. We applaud your commitment to our community, and thank you for your service.”

The Coastal Commission did not immediately return a request for comment early Monday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated as needed.