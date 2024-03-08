Laguna Beach Business Club 2024 Speaker Series: Private Investigator Daniel Mulrenin

The Laguna Beach Business Club has announced its March 21 meeting speaker, Daniel Mulrenin, a private investigator. The LBBC holds monthly breakfast meetings starting at 7:30 a.m. and hosts speakers who discuss topics valuable to achieving success in personal and professional lives.

Mulrenin will recount the details of his crucial involvement in the Rayford/Glass case investigation, spearheaded by the nonprofit organization Innocence OC. This led to the release and exoneration of two innocent men from 17 years of imprisonment.

After being honorably discharged from the United States Marines as a sergeant, Mulrenin became a police officer for the Los Angeles Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant after 28 years. In addition to various roles with LAPD, Mulrenin served as a detective working burglary, crimes against persons, street, and major narcotics cases, and as detective commanding officer and officer-in-charge of LAPD’s Abused Child Unit.

Mulrenin’s expertise extended beyond LAPD as he served on a task force with the FBI, LASO and Orange County Sheriff’s Department. He later became the officer-in-charge of LAPD’s Bomb K9 Unit, overseeing administration, training, and deployment of 25 Bomb K9 Teams as well as managing the explosive bunker at LAX. Transitioning into the private sector, Mulrenin has been a private investigator for 15 years and is a member of the Los Angeles Superior Court of Private Investigators. He has handled numerous cases involving robbery, multiple murders, and other criminal and civil matters.

Mulrenin and his wife have been Laguna Beach residents for 27 years.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Nirvana Kitchen + Pantry, 303 Broadway St., #101, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Non-members are welcome! The non-member guest fee is $30, payable by Venmo or cash/check payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club on the day of the meeting. Space is limited. Guests, be sure to receive RSVP confirmation. For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, please either visit our website at lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or write to [email protected].