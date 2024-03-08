Community Clinic honors majors donors and volunteer physicians

Seventeen years ago, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic held its first “Benefactors’ Brunch” at the home of supporter Susan Neely. Neely would go on to serve on the clinic’s board of directors, and the brunch would become a tradition each February to celebrate the generosity of its donors and volunteer providers.

Doctor Jorge Rubal, the clinic’s CEO and CMO, welcomed 40 guests to the Ranch, saying, “This remains my favorite event of the year; it’s a joy to gather our family of supporters together.”

Each year, the clinic spotlights a donor. This year, the honors went to the Mildred and Marian Kiger Foundation, which has supported the clinic’s patient programs for the past 17 years with grant awards totaling $350,000.

“We are thankful to Mr. John Link, the president of our board of directors, who has been instrumental in the clinic’s introduction to this amazing foundation. Laguna Beach Community Clinic has been honored to receive the Mildred and Marian Kiger Foundation for nearly a decade. With their amazing support, we can continue our 50-year mission to provide healthcare to all, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay”, said Roya Cole, past president, board of directors.

Link, who received a crystal award on behalf of the foundation, was quick to acknowledge others, stating, “It’s an honor to serve alongside my fellow Trustees, Elvira Evanoff and Sarah Kirkland at the Mildred and Marian Kiger Foundation, and also my fellow board members of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic. Both are dedicated to serving our community.”