Laguna Beach Live! will return to the stage at the Promenade on Forest Avenue with Carol Roman from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 11.

An accomplished pianist, educator, director and composer, Roman has directed and played for musical theater shows in greater Los Angeles. She has released four CDs, including her own original music, which she orchestrated and arranged. Her latest single, “Hidden from View” recently aired on KJAZZ.