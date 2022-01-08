Laguna Beach celebrates 50th anniversary of effort to save lifeguard tower

About 30 people attended a celebration for the 50th anniversary of locals saving the Laguna Beach Lifeguard Tower on Saturday.

Beth Leeds led residents to save the Lifeguard Tower from destruction 50 years ago when the City demolished the buildings and boardwalk. She shared a few memories of the campaign with the attendees, including many retired Laguna Beach lifeguards.

“The lifeguards were my friends and they wanted the lifeguard tower to stay. They didn’t want the big one or a parking lot,” Leeds said in a phone interview Wednesday. “The lifeguards are saving people’s lives every day so I wanted to save the lifeguard tower for them.”

Marine Safety Capt. Kai Bond and Councilmember Peter Blake were among those who showed up to commemorate the preservation of the local landmark.