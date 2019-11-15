NewsPage OneThe Lead Laguna Beach Celebrates Veteran’s Day By LB Editor - November 14, 2019 0 195 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Share this:1 standalone photo caption Richard Moore, vice commander of American Legion Post 222, salutes the Laguna Beach Police and Fire Departments’ Color Guard during the Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11. Photo by Allison Jarrell. John Gabbard, of VFW Post 5868, addresses the crowd at the annual Veterans Day celebration on the grounds of American Legion Post 222. Photo by Allison Jarrell Share this: