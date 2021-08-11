Laguna Beach City Council censures George Weiss for closed session leak

The Laguna Beach City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday to censure Councilmember George Weiss, but not Councilmember Toni Iseman, for disclosing information from a closed session meeting about Hotel Laguna.
Weiss has admitted to sharing information from a June 29 closed session that included a council vote to partially withdraw a stop-work order on Hotel Laguna, during a meeting with coastal advocate Mark Fudge and Paul Freeman, a former mayor and consultant for Hotel Laguna’s lease owner.
“Just because you don’t like the outcome of a meeting doesn’t mean you get to subvert state laws,” Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said. “You can’t just tell anyone anything out of closed session.”
Mayor Bob Whalen recommended censuring Iseman and Weiss last week, saying their actions undermined the City Council’s ability to govern.
Weiss has stood by earlier statements that he believes the closed session discussion on Hotel Laguna was improperly concealed due to possible litigation. City Attorney Phil Kohn never mentioned a potential lawsuit during the meeting, Weiss said.
“I think it’s wrong to bring censure to me, Bob,” Weiss said. “I think it will hurt the City and the Council.”
On Tuesday, Iseman again denied disclosing any confidential information during the meeting with Weiss, Freeman, and Fudge. Whalen dropped his recommendation to censure her saying he would take her statements at face value.
Councilmember Peter Blake disagreed with Whalen’s decision to not move forward with censuring Iseman, adding that her decision to privately meet with Fudge—who has appealed elements of Hotel Laguna’s remodel to the Coastal Commission—was more than a sufficient reason for censure.
“Going to a meeting with many people who know a whole lot about what’s going on in town, that’s important and it’s part of my job,” Iseman said.
Despite the City Attorney’s assertion the closed session complied with state government transparency laws, Iseman said she believes the closed session approval is a Brown Act violation. She regrets abstaining from the vote.
This is the second time in five months that the panel has admonished one of their own over conduct. Councilmember Peter Blake was censured in March for referring to Iseman with derogatory language. This marked the first time the City Council had enforced a decorum and civility policy adopted in 2019.
This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.
Maybe someone should have asked Mark Fudge why he threw these people, his usual allies and fellow travelers, under the proverbial bus? Why aren’t they or their sycophantic minions perturbed by this?
He acts like he’s so savvy, didn’t it occur to him that he was in possession of closed session info and promulgating (making widely known) it could criminally jeopardize these council people including their effectiveness to serve, move HIS agenda?
Just because someone comes into possession of leaked info doesn’t mean that you snitch or rat them out because it serves YOUR purpose.
Seems like we have hubris gone wild here, coupled with it appears endless wealth, arrogance is axiomatic.
This situation stinks, and squealing, turning on each other has polarized the city council even further—We, the People always suffer. More distrust, more fear and loathing in Laguna Beach government.
As I asked last night and was never answered: What in the hell were ALL of you thinking, didn’t it occur to someone, anyone to ask the magic question: Why is this happening in closed session? Where is the paper trail, the provocation, hard evidence sustaining the need or requirement to have it discussed confidentially?
Was closed session the ONLY option/venue, if so, why?
If no provocation occurred, there’s no justification……then it could have been on the consent calendar, pulled if anyone wanted to talk about it or hear more.
Why didn’t someone dig in their heels and yes, if necessary walk out of that back room? If none present saw that possibility, then we’re really in deep doo-doo. Worse if it never even crossed their minds, although cross-the-board, regarding our leadership I’m sure that sojourn is ALWAYS a short trip!
Why didn’t Iseman and Weiss do that, exit, then at the reconvening of the open hearing portion announce their trepidation, report to the public regarding their mutual hesitancy?
Embrace the jungle ride roller coaster, fasten your seatbelts, put on a helmet for BS protection, when you add the 2022 election cycle, the LRF initiative and the obvious, glaring acrimony/dysfunction among egotistical council members and staff/city attorney?
Broken governance rife with personal, public disparagement, uncertainty fueled by free spending millionaires with personal agendas on both sides: Welcome to Humpty-Dumpty Land.
Well , the Liberate Laguna developers got their money’s worth from their three council members. But this could well turn out to be a Pyrrhic victory. And this is exactly why the residents need a voice that the LRF Ballot Initiative will give us. Why would the City Manager, the Liberate Laguna troika council members and the Director of Community Development keep “bending over backwards” or perhaps even forwards to a person who has shown that he is not to be trusted, according to some of the actions he took during the time that most of his corporate assets were under receivership as documented by the court appointed receiver. And now he is being sued again for what appears to me to be breach of contract in another unrelated real estate deal. As far as I know this case has not been adjudicated and yes one is innocent until found to be guilty but combine all of this with all the unpermitted work he has done and gotten after the fact permits it does seem that something is rotten in the sate of Denmark. Especially since the, in my view, illegal sham executive council meeting just to hide more sweetheart deals and avoid public scrutiny. George and Toni should be honored for helping us understand why the city council troika and for that matter the the city manager and some high level staff personnel no longer deserve our trust.