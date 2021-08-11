Veteran service dog nonprofit will be boosted by local Realtors’ fundraiser

Compass Laguna Beach will host a fundraiser supporting K9s for Warriors, a nonprofit providing veterans with service dogs, on Friday at Studio Cycle in Corona del Mar.

Community members are invited to meet a veteran and his service dog. Donations are requested for photo opportunities.

Food and beverages will also be offered in exchange for a suggested donation. Tickets can be purchased for a chance to win prizes.

K9 for Warriors is committed to ending the epidemic of suicide facing the veteran community. Veterans living with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries, and military sexual trauma are among the populations seeing positive outcomes after receiving their service dogs.

If you’re unable to attend the event Compass Realtor Dianne Cannon suggests making a donation to the campaign support.k9sforwarriors.org/goto/CompassMagnetforK9s.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Studio Cycle, 3711 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar.

For more information please email [email protected]