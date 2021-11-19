Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center showcases artists, raises over $10k at Halloween fundraiser

After its inaugural Mask-a-Rad Bash, the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center has kicked off its Season of Giving to keep the arts alive and thriving in Laguna Beach.

On the Saturday before Halloween, the Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) hosted its major fundraiser at Moss Point Estate. Based on community support and the quality of participating artists, LBCAC founder Rick Conkey committed to making it an annual event.

“The entertainers were stellar and succeeded in transforming the seaside Moss Point Estate into an epicenter for inspirational talent,” Conkey said in a press release.

One-man-band entertainer Gerardo “Jerry” Segura opened the night with his universal sound that had the audience hopping out of their seats to dance. Laguna Tenor Rick Weber dressed as the Phantom wowed the crowd with some of opera’s most renowned tenor arias, as well as a few selections from “Phantom of the Opera.” Headliner Ryan Heflin played songs from his albums “How to Undress” and “Where Does the Wonder Go!”

Conkey thanks all the artists who donated their time and talent to provide entertainment and a silent auction, the Morthand family for opening their home kitchen for food preparation, executive chef Stephen Orlick for his culinary artistry, and Danny Gray of West Moon Productions for sound engineering.

For details on how to support the Cultural Arts Center visit lbculturalartscenter.org.