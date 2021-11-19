Laguna Beach Football to hold tryouts after inaugural season

Laguna Beach Football Club will hold tryouts for boys and girls born between 2010 and 2015 take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Laguna Beach High School.

The new soccer club formed in January 2020 as a global pandemic shut down many in-person activities, was probably not the greatest idea at the time. The Club survived by complying with COVID-19 protocols and held months of individual socially-distanced training.

Mike Thomas is both the club president and coach of the younger girls program. He previously worked as Laguna Beach High School’s girls varsity coach and is now the boys assistant varsity coach.

LBFC Director of Coaching Andy Thomas coached soccer at Laguna Beach High School from 1997 to 2004, winning three Southern Section CIF Championships. Former boys junior varsity coach Max Woodruff brings playing experience in both the Manchester United and Manchester City academy systems to the local club.

All of the coaches hold coaching licenses from Europe and the United States Soccer Federation.

Anyone interested in having their child tryout for the Club’s teams should contact Andy Thomas at 949-293-5701.

The Football Club is also running an electronics recycling drive sponsored by Procurri and Ingram Micro from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the school district headquarters parking lot. Proceeds will benefit club members.