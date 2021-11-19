Street Beat: Nov. 11 to Nov. 16, 2021

Thursday, Nov. 11

Drug possession. 900 block of S. Coast Hwy. 9:31 p.m. A white dodge Dodge sedan was reported for swerving. After officers searched the vehicle, Moses Antonio Nieto, 41, was arrested for knowingly bringing cocaine into a jail, methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia, and possession of an unlawful substance. He was held on a $26,500 bail.

Friday, Nov. 12

Disorderly person. 300 block of San Tropez Court. 2:12 a.m. The reporting party said a couple was in a verbal argument for about an hour and said it might be getting physical. Brittany Bettingen, 30, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. She was held on a $10,000 bail and an emergency protective order was served.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Drunk driving. Crown Valley Parkway and South Coast Highway. 12:18 a.m. A 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drug possession. Coast Highway and Seacove Drive. 3:37 a.m. At least four young adults were reported for being rowdy and drinking inside a car behind a business. Nicholas Manillo Ponce, 26, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession and held on outstanding Habor Court warrants for similar violations. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Drunk driving. Table Rock Drive and South Coast Highway. 7:48 p.m. A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Drunk driving. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 10:19 p.m. A 49-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Monday, Nov. 15

DUI. Legion Street and South Coast Highway. 12:21 a.m. Officers stopped a black Tesla that had red paint transferred onto it. A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. She was held on a $3,000 bail.

Reckless driving. Laguna Canyon Road and Canyon Acres Drive. 3:25 p.m. The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was reported for road rage after getting out of the car and yelling at another motorist before leaving the scene. Michael Charles McCallum, 53, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a prior DUI charge. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Bike theft. 600 block of Park Avenue. 1:59 p.m. A school resource officer stopped a man trying to steal a bike in front of Laguna Beach High School. Jonathan Wade Hohimer, 37, was arrested on suspicion of burglary tool possession, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and Orange County warrants on drug charges. He was held on an $11,000 bail.