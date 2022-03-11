Laguna Beach High hosts Harlem Renaissance lecture by USC professor

Laguna Beach high school students recently attended an interactive lecture with Ron McCurdy, a music professor at USC’s Thorton School of Music, that coincided with their current lesson in U.S. History, the Harlem Renaissance Era.

McCurdy launched the event by playing the trumpet performance and shared some of his personal background. This led to discussions with each class about historical events of the early 1900s that led to and inﬂuenced the Harlem Renaissance, a movement that impacted American literature, music, dance, art, and fashion.

Laguna Beach High history teacher Carolen Sadler was thrilled to welcome McCurdy to campus.

“I am grateful to Dr. McCurdy for doing justice and giving voice to this important moment in the development of our current American culture and society.”

McCurdy also wears the hat of assistant dean of the Thorton School’s justice, equity, and diversity committee.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure that we help to create spaces where everyone can feel safe and realize their own dreams and goals,” he said.