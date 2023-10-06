Laguna Beach High School Makes Waves with Wellness 

After years in the making, Laguna Beach High School celebrated the grand opening of its new campus well space for students on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

In recent years, Laguna Beach Unified School District has attempted to strengthen student support systems by adding student support specialists and psychologists at every school site in the district. The new well space at LBHS is connected to the student support specialist’s office, ensuring students have ready access to a school-based mental health provider to support them in using healthy coping strategies.

“This is a very exciting day for Laguna Beach High School with the opening of our very first well space. This center will provide a space for students to take a breather, take a break, and just break away from school for a moment,” said peer mentor Parker Forgash. “I started at this high school two years ago before any well space was ever here, and with the struggles I faced, I know this space will allow for students to talk to someone if they need to and just take a break.”

The well space’s purpose is to be a calm and peaceful retreat for students needing to take a break from the pressures of academic life. It is equipped with comfortable seating, soft lighting and various calming activities, such as coloring books and puzzles. All activities in the room are designed to soothe the nervous system.

“We recognize that high school can be a stressful time, and we want to provide our students with the resources they need to manage their stress in healthy ways. This is one more way students can access direct and immediate support on campus,” high school principal Jason Allemann said. “This is in addition to our caring staff, school counselors, psychologist, and school resource officer who are there to support the well-being of students while they’re at school. We’ve been working towards this for years, and it’s a reality because of a shared vision supported by our district leadership and board of education.”

Students can visit The Wave, as the new space will be named, either through drop-in sessions or by scheduling an appointment.