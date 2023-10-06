South Coast Water District Shed Fire Leads to Arson Arrest

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson while receiving treatment for burns at an area hospital on Friday, Sept. 29, officials said.

Investigators determined Andrew Bell had started a fire at the South Coast Water District storage shed at 31792 Coast Highway and arrested him for arson soon after the fire was extinguished, a news release said.

Officials said the fire was an isolated incident.

The Laguna Beach Fire Department, Orange County Fire Authority and Laguna Beach Police Department responded to the scene and found the storage shed engulfed in flames.

Laguna Beach Fire Department said the fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the exterior structure.

Those with information regarding the South Coast Water District structural fire are asked to contact Fire Investigator Adam Schulenburg at 949-416-9163 or [email protected].