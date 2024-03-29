Laguna Beach Historical Society presents: Solomon’s Lost Horizons

The upcoming Laguna Beach Historical Society meeting on April 16 will feature a special presentation of historical paintings by local watercolorist David Solomon. The series of paintings known as “The Lost Horizons of Orange County” were created between 1975-2018.

Before his retirement, Solomon completed countless paintings of Laguna’s town and beaches, but he also focused on preserving local history through his artwork. He documented the rural areas bordering Laguna Beach by painting nearby farms and ranches before they were developed into the urban landscape surrounding our village.

Solomon’s home studio was located at Top of the World, directly above Moulton Ranch. From his backyard, he watched the development creeping ever closer to Laguna. His effort to paint the aging ranches and homesteads before they were torn down has left a historic archive of art that captures what the area looked like in simpler times.

He also documented happenings within the city, such as Aliso Pier’s construction and the Laguna Canyon’s toll road. Solomon was an exhibitor at the Festival of Arts for 35 years and has shown his award-winning artwork throughout the world. His artwork even adorns the signs at the three entrances to Laguna Beach.

The artist’s eldest daughter, Gaylen, who published the book “David Solomon: 50 Years an Artist in 2019,” will present the slideshow and art talk. The event will be held at the Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, please call Gaylen at (949) 204-6301 or visit www.DavidSolomonArtist.com.