Weather forecast moves Main Beach Easter Sunrise Service indoors

A forecast of rain and high winds is changing the location of the Easter Sunrise service that typically draws hundreds to Main Beach in Laguna Beach. It will now be held at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Drive in Laguna Beach, just east of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 31.

According to Rev Mary Scifres, Senior Pastor at the church, “Whenever Easter falls on an early date like this, weather is always a question. For the safety and comfort of attendees and volunteers alike, we’ll be in our sanctuary this year — which affords a terrific view of the Pacific Ocean. And this service is still very casual, so just come as you are.”

There will be hot coffee for early risers and a communion table open to all. “Sunrise service is a come-together community event,” said church volunteer Neal Paton, who helped start the beachside celebration over twenty years ago. “Our praise band is always psyched, and there are plenty of songbooks for the crowd to sing along, all of which makes for an event that touches you deep down.”

If anyone does come to Main Beach, a church volunteer will be there, rain or shine, to point them in the right direction. An indoor service will also be held at 10 a.m.

Easter Sunrise Service for all of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21633 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit lbumc.org.