Laguna Beach Historical Society receives community service award

At its February meeting, Laguna Beach’s Patience Wright Chapter of The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution issued its first 2024 Community Service Award to the Laguna Beach Historical Society to honor its outstanding community service.

The Society’s focus on historic preservation, education, research and public service are key components of this award. This all-volunteer organization oversees the 1923 Murphy Smith Bungalow located on Ocean Avenue, which is open to visitors on most weekends. The historic society offers tours and student field trips and is the depository of significant historical items and materials.