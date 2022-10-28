Laguna Beach HS Basketball gives back

Share this:

This year, the Laguna Beach High School Boys Basketball Team, led by new head coach Rus Soobzokov, have made it their mission to, not only play great basketball, but to give back to the community with meaningful service projects. The team’s first community service project kicked off Oct. 26 at the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, with the team’s leading a special “skillz and drillz” clinic for the club’s kids, working with the club’s second and third graders on developing their basketball skills through a series of drills. Varsity, JV, and Freshmen team players all came together to foster the club youths’ love for the sport.

When the club’s program directors Hans Laroche and Erik Vasquez asked the players to raise their hands if they began their basketball journey at the club when they were young, nearly every hand was raised, causing all of the club’s kids participating in the clinic to smile with excitement. “Coach Soobzokov told the club’s kids that it is never too early for high school coaches to start scouting for the next generation of high school basketball players,” Head Boys Basketball Booster Jimmy Azadian said. “It really was a ton of fun, and the team will return on Oct. 28 for round two scrimmage, where they’ll put into play what the kiddos learned during the drills session.”

The High School Basketball Team’s next service project will partner with the City of Hope to run a Blood Drive inside the high school’s main basketball gym on Sunday, Dec. 18, in honor of Arash Rounaghi, a team parents. All donors will receive a $15 In-n-Out Gift Card. Photos/LBHS Booster