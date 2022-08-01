Laguna Beach native tapped to lead Chamber of Commerce

A third-generation Laguna Beach native has been named as the next president and CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, officials said Monday.

Erin Slattery, who currently works as the Chamber’s events and marketing manager, succeded interim president and CEO Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold starting Aug. 1.

“In a short time, Erin has proved her ability to understand the Chamber’s mission and the nuances of running this office,” Board chairman J.J. Ballesteros said in a press release. “We look forward to working with her in this new and challenging role.”

Slattery has worked for the Chamber since March. She previously worked as operations manager for Pacific Bookworks, a Laguna Beach home-based publisher that produces quality editions of the work of independent authors. She’s also worked as an event specialist for Auction Event Solutions of Newport Beach, consulting and organizing gala fundraising events for the nonprofit industry, according to her Linkedin page.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in film and theater from Chapman University in 1999.

“I am a third-generation Laguna Beach resident and I have seen the city grow and change. I am excited to be able to support our residents and businesses as we continue to move into the future,” Slattery said in a press release

Slattery grew up in Laguna Beach, graduating from Laguna Beach High School in 1994. Her grandfather was Fred Lang, the renowned landscape architect who designed the landscaping for Aliso School. The former school was rededicated as Lang Park in 1977.

Hornbuckle-Arnold will continue to advise Slattery as a member of the Chamber Board of Directors. She had been filling the top job temporarily following the departure of former Chamber CEO Sandy Morales in January.