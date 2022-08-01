Street Beat: July 20 to July 25, 2022

Wednesday, July 20

Bench warrant. Nicole Diana Adams, 31, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. She was held on a $2,500.

DUI. Victor Hugo Chavez Villegas, 38, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a prior DUI charge and driving with a license suspended for driving under the influence. He was held on a $15,500 bail.

Public intoxication. Manuel Hector Martinez, 21, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Thursday, July 21

DUI. A 39-year-old Irvine woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Identity theft. Roman Andrians Ghogassian, 63, of Las Vegas was arrested on suspicion of resisting a police officer, misdemeanor theft by access of credit card information. and felony use of another’s personal information to obtain a credit card. He was held on a $51,000 bail.

Drug possession. Heather Tiffany Pflug, 46, of Laguna Beach was arrested on misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia possession. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

Drug possession. Patricia Marie Dale, 33, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession. She was held on a $500 bail.

Friday, July 22

Street racing. North Coast Highway and Broadway. 12:33 a.m. Police responded to a report of a vehicle suspected of street racing. Officers made an arrest but details weren’t immediately available.

Saturday, July 23

Public intoxication. Faisal Dittu, 40, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 23-year-old Laguna Hills man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Dujuan DeCarlos Whitehead, Sr., 39, was arrested on suspicion of a felony and misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Drug possession. Ali Khayyami, 26, of Las Vegas was arrested on suspicion of drug possession. He was held on a $500 bail.

Misappropriation of lost property. Christopher Ulysses Fields, 53, of Carson was arrested on suspicion of misappropriation of lost property estimated at under $400. He was held on a $500 bail.

Sunday, July 24

Drug possession. Sarah Marie Luton, 31, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia possession. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 53-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Fugitive. Jody Lynn Standingrock, 26, of Beaverton, Ore., was arrested on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. She was held without bail.

Domestic violence. 900 block of N. Coast Hwy. 8:25 p.m. Police and paramedics responded to a report of domestic violence. Raphael Francisco Urzua, 33, of Clackamas, Ore., was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with serious injury. He was held on a $50,000 bail. Other details weren’t immediately available.

Grand theft. 30900 block of Coast Hwy. 10:13 p.m. Officers took a report of a grand theft. Other details weren’t immediately available.

Monday, July 25

Drug possession. Austin James Kelleymercado, 34, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Domestic violence. Rebecca King Jones, 32, of Victoria, Calif., was arrested o suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

Public intoxication. Barry Alexander Seyster, 49, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Illegal fireworks. 1200 block of Ocean Front. 12:29 a.m. Officers made an arrest for unlawfully discharging a firework. No other details were immediately available.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.