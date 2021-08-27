Laguna Beach nonprofits to benefit from Protect & Preserve Giving Day

Three Laguna Beach nonprofits focused on environmental conservation are among seven nonprofits partnering with the Orange County Community Foundation on Sept. 1 to raise $75,000 over a 24-hour giving day to support the County’s open spaces and marine protected areas.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Laguna Canyon Foundation, and Laguna Ocean Foundation are among the beneficiaries of the so-called Protect and Preserve campaign.

“The Protect and Preserve Giving Day will provide much-needed support to Orange County nonprofits working as strategic and effective stewards of Orange County’s natural ecosystems,” Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation, said in a press release. “We are proud to support conservation of our natural resources and access to open space for all Orange County residents to enjoy.”

“Laguna Ocean Foundation is honored to be part of Protect and Preserve Giving Day,” said Laguna Ocean Foundation’s Managing Director, Virginia Lorne. “Our small organization has made a huge impact on the Laguna Coast, educating hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors over the years.

Visit oc-cf.org to learn more about the Protest and Preserve giving campaign.