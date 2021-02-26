Laguna Beach performing arts partnership to broadcast return of Beth’s Tuesdays

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
42
Share this:
Beth Fitchet Wood, performing with her husband Steve, singing in one of her last sets during the songwriters’s showcase at the Marine Room Tavern. Photo by Mitch Ridder

Singer Beth Fitchet Wood is launching a weekly songwriter showcase on March 2 thanks to a partnership of Laguna Live! and Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center.

Grace Freeman, Jodi Siegel, and Wood will headline the first presentation at 7 p.m. on March 2 that will be broadcasted for free via Facebook from the Cultural Arts Center on Forest Avenue.

From 2005 to 2014, Wood teamed up with Kelly Boyd to present “Beth’s Tuesdays,” a weekly songwriter’s showcase at the Marine Room.

To get more details, please visit lagunalive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here