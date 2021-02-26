Laguna Beach performing arts partnership to broadcast return of Beth’s Tuesdays

Share this:

Singer Beth Fitchet Wood is launching a weekly songwriter showcase on March 2 thanks to a partnership of Laguna Live! and Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center.

Grace Freeman, Jodi Siegel, and Wood will headline the first presentation at 7 p.m. on March 2 that will be broadcasted for free via Facebook from the Cultural Arts Center on Forest Avenue.

From 2005 to 2014, Wood teamed up with Kelly Boyd to present “Beth’s Tuesdays,” a weekly songwriter’s showcase at the Marine Room.

To get more details, please visit lagunalive.org or call 949-715-9713.