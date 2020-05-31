Laguna Beach police deploy officers to Santa Ana amid protests

Share this:

Laguna Beach police dispatched five officers to Santa Ana on Saturday night after receiving a request for assistance from that city’s police department during a night of protests and riots across the nation.

Sgt. Jim Cota, a spokesperson for the Laguna Beach Police Department, wrote in a text message that Laguna Beach remains fully staffed for emergency response. As part of Orange County’s emergency mutual aid system, Laguna Beach police provide assistance to neighboring police agencies when called upon. In return, Laguna receives help from other jurisdictions when in need.

Several hundred protestors threw fireworks and other explosives at police on Saturday while marching in Santa Ana, walking into traffic and shouting “black lives matter” in remembrance of George Floyd, according to the Orange County Register.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.

