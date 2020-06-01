No curfew order in Laguna Beach, police department doubles patrols

Share this:

Laguna Beach has not issued a curfew for Monday night as southern California braces for another night of protests and looting.

Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jim Cota wrote in a text message that the department has doubled its normal patrol deployments for now.

“The officers will be visible throughout the city and all three city limits,” Cota wrote. “The city is very well prepared at this time.”

Laguna Beach business owners received no directive or recommendation from city staffers on Monday to board-up their windows, said Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, executive director of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

In coastal Orange County, Costa Mesa issued a citywide curfew from 7 p.m. tonight until 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. An area around Downtown Huntington Beach bound by Beach Boulevard, Yorktown Avenue, and Goldenwest Street was slated for the same curfew hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.

