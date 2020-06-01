No curfew order in Laguna Beach, police department doubles patrols

By
Daniel Langhorne
-
0
856
Share this:
A Laguna Beach police patrol car. Photo courtesy of LBPD

Laguna Beach has not issued a curfew for Monday night as southern California braces for another night of protests and looting.

Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jim Cota wrote in a text message that the department has doubled its normal patrol deployments for now.

“The officers will be visible throughout the city and all three city limits,” Cota wrote. “The city is very well prepared at this time.”

Laguna Beach business owners received no directive or recommendation from city staffers on Monday to board-up their windows, said Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, executive director of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

In coastal Orange County, Costa Mesa issued a citywide curfew from 7 p.m. tonight until 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. An area around Downtown Huntington Beach bound by Beach Boulevard, Yorktown Avenue, and Goldenwest Street was slated for the same curfew hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here