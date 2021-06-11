Laguna Beach police K-9 dies following cancer diagnosis, honored by O.C. agencies

A Laguna Beach police K-9 officer was humanely euthanized Wednesday following a months-long battle with cancer, according to a press release.

K-9 Ranger, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, and his handler Cpl. Zachary Fillers were honored with a salute by law enforcement employees with Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Placentia, Irvine, Brea, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department during their last walk at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter.

“Corporal Fillers worked tirelessly with veterinarians to try and treat the disease,” the department said in a statement. “Unfortunately, K-9 Ranger’s health rapidly deteriorated to the point where he was in pain and no longer comfortable.”

Ranger joined the force in October 2014 thanks to generous donations from the Laguna Beach Woman’s Club and the Assistance League of Laguna Beach, according to the city website. The K-9 received years of training in Holland prior to coming to the United States.

He was named to honor fallen Laguna Beach police motor officer Jon Coutchie, who was a retired United States Army Ranger.

K-9 Ranger was trained to locate people, evidence, and narcotics. He’s credited with seizing hundreds of grams of illegal narcotics and several hundred pounds of prescription pills in the community.

“K-9 Ranger’s mere presence on calls was often enough to ensure a suspect’s compliance and, in turn, keep members of the public and the officers of the Laguna Beach Police Department safe,” the department said in a statement.