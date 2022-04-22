Laguna Beach police union members join Baker to Vegas relay run

Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association members joined law enforcement professionals from across the nation in the 36th annual Baker to Vegas relay race on April 9.

The 120-mile foot run snakes through the Mojave Desert from Baker, Calif to Las Vegas. There were over 300 teams this year. Participating officers and support staff do this on their own time and at their own expense with some donations.

This year’s sponsors included Alessa’s Laguna Beach, Laguna Construction, Laguna Beach PEA, Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation, Offield Family Foundation, Monster Energy, Tuttle Click Irvine, Oakley, Save-A-Cup, and Stance San Clemente.

The runners in order were Cpl. Randy Bitonti, Detective Tanner Flagstad, Detective Elizabeth Gutierrez, Cpl. Fred Yeilding, Officer Kyle Milone, Cpl. Britnie Priest, Cpl. Wade Kraus, Officer Antonio Manzano, Officer Craig, Sgt. Darrel Short, Sgt. Jason Farris, Capt. Rachel Johnson, Officer Brooks, Detective Cpl. Kyle Milot, Officer Strangis, Officer Ryan Radel, Officer Lopez, Officer Oblea, Officer Samantha Krakower, and Capt. David Dereszynski.

Support staffers were Dispatcher Kaley Gilstrap, School resource officer Ashley Krotine, community outreach officer Brittany Royer, Senior Dispatcher Diaz, and Jailer Becerra along with family and friends.

“The event coordinator these past few years has been Detective Corporal Kyle Milot. He puts in a lot of his own time to make sure that the event runs smoothly for all involved in our team,” the Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association Board of Directors said in a statement. “His right-hand woman was Ashley Krotine.”