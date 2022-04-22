Laguna Beach Realtors fulfill youth shelter’s Easter wish list

Laguna Board of REALTORS members donated items from a wish list provided by Waymakers Laguna Beach Youth Shelter.

Board games, art supplies, candy, puzzles, fuzzy socks, and journals were gifted to create holiday gift baskets for each kid staying at the Shelter.

To its young clients, Waymakers is the stable home they never had. It can be their alternative to hospitalization as they overcome mental health struggles. Some also escape traumatic environments, substance abuse, self-harm, and other destructive behaviors.