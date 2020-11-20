Laguna Beach PTAs enjoy another successful Sports Swap

Share this:

The annual Sports Swap raised about $6,000 on Nov. 14, defying organizers’ expectations during the pandemic.

Families happily walked away with sports gear purchased at bargain prices. Funds raised will be equally split between Laguna Beach High School PTA and Thurston Middle School PTA.

James Azadian, president of the High School PTA, said it was one of the most well attended Sports Swaps ever with a line that went out the stadium gate and down the street.

“You could see the smiling faces through their masks, as so many people commented on how much this community event means to them and how happy they were to be a part of Sports Swap this year,” Azadian wrote in an email.

