Laguna Beach rally supporting Ukraine set for March 3

A demonstration in support of Ukraine’s battle against the Russian invasion will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday in front of Laguna Beach City Hall.

As they did on June 15, 2021, following the City’s emergence from COVID-19 restrictions, residents and community members will once again gather for a community photo. This time they’ll be demonstrating on behalf of Ukrainians fighting for their freedom.

“Laguna stands with Ukraine. We want people who live halfway around the world to know their fight for freedom is our fight, too,” Laguna Beach resident Diane Kloke said in a press release.

Laguna Beach resident Denny Freidenrich urges everyone who wishes to participate in the community photo to wear yellow or blue and bring sunflowers (the colors of the Ukrainian flag and the country’s national flower).

Please email [email protected] if you plan to attend.