Letter: Regarding “Powerful Quilt Display Overwhelms, Inspires Viewer”

Thank you, Theresa Keegan for your thought-provoking statements regarding
the current quilt exhibit of the award-winning “Piece-ful Protest” by Allyson Allen.
As Theresa stated, “These quilts reflect not just the chaos of COVID-19, but the
constant crises around the world.”
This is the final weekend for this must-see exhibit. It can be seen between
noon and 3 p.m. at Bridge Hall, Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Anne’s
Drive.
Arlene E. Bernholtz, Laguna Beach