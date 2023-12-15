Laguna Beach seeks applicants for city committees and boards

Laguna Beach City Council is currently seeking new members for its Design Review Board, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Heritage Committee, Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee, Recreation Committee and View Restoration Committee.

The city council will conduct interviews and make appointments on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. All applicants may be interviewed and contacted by council members before the interviews and appointments, so potential candidates should be prepared to make a brief statement about their desire to serve.

Interested Laguna Beach residents can apply through the City Clerk’s office or online from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net, and file by Friday, Jan. 19 at 4:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at (949) 497-0705.

Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board

The Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board has two open seats with terms beginning April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2026.

The Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board is a five-member body appointed by the City Council to consider requests for variances from the zoning code. The members also sit on the City’s Design Review Board. Board members serve a two-year term and are compensated $392 a month. The board meets bi-monthly, generally on the second and fourth Thursday at 5 p.m.

Board members must make a considerable time commitment of approximately 10 hours per week and are expected to visit the sites and review the project plans before they meet.

On average, the board tackles about 14 items at each meeting.

It is desirable to have or be able to acquire certain skills or aptitudes, such as the ability to understand and conceptualize architectural drawings and to visualize building mass and volumes based on on-site staking plans. Experience in the building trades, architecture, historic preservation, landscaping, planning and/or real estate would be an asset.

Environmental Sustainability Committee

The Environmental Sustainability Committee has four open seats with terms beginning April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2026.

The Environmental Sustainability Committee is a nine-member advisory body to the City Council, with one alternate member.

The Committee’s purpose is to research, review and advise the City Council on protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. It receives its work assignments from the Council.

Committee members typically work in subcommittees to research issues and policies and prepare recommendations for approval by the Committee for submission to the City Council.

A time commitment of 10 to 15 hours per month is likely necessary. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m. and can be two or more hours, often requiring much preparation.

Heritage Committee

The Heritage Committee is a five-member body with two open seats for terms beginning April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2026. The Heritage Committee serves in an advisory role on matters about historic preservation and reviews applications for the City’s Historic Register. Meetings are generally held on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee

The Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee has four open seats for terms beginning April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2026. The Committee is a seven-member body that acts in an advisory capacity on matters of parking, traffic, circulation and traffic complaints. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.

Recreation Committee

The Recreation Committee has four seats open, with terms beginning April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2026. The Recreation Committee is a nine-member body, with two alternates, that directs its efforts in the area of providing for the recreation and park needs of the community. Meetings are generally held on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

View Restoration Committee

The View Restoration Committee has two open seats, with terms beginning April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2026. View Restoration Committee members look at view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. The five-member committee of local residents appointed by the City Council conducts public hearings to review claims, hear testimony and determine significant view impairment. The Committee may approve a view restoration order and establish a maintenance schedule for the subject vegetation on the property. The View Restoration Committee generally meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m.