Laguna Beach Sophomore Takes Third in MountainBiking Race series

LBHS Sophomore Brady White, 15, placed third in the 2019 Over The Hump mountain bike race series on Tuesday, Aug. 27. White raced the Men’s 35 and under Super Sport division in this annual 12-race summer series, competing against other top level riders from Southern California. White and his brother Dylan trained in Whistler, Canada this summer and attended training camp at Fort Lewis College in Colorado. White begins training for the 2020 high school NICA season, where he will be participating with local LBHS student athletes, Luke Fetzer, Morgan Zevnik and Dylan White.

White describes his first experience with mountain biking as something that “just clicked.”

“This sport is about putting in the time, putting in the miles, and putting in the hard work,” White said. “I feel fortunate to live in a mountain bike community like Laguna Beach. This is an ideal place ride, train, and develop your skills.”

Students with an interest in joining the Middle School and High School mountain biking team can learn more at lagunabeachmtb.org. Training for the 2019-2020 season begins this October, and riders of all skill levels are welcome.