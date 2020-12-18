Laguna Beach student completes Eagle Scout Project in time for Christmas

Share this:

Laguna Beach Troop 35 of the Orange County Council of Scouts BSA, and chartered by the Laguna Presbyterian Church, are proud to announce the progression of another scout on his journey to the highest achievement available in Scouts BSA, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America.

Elliott Leeds completed 15 music stands for his Eagle Scout Project and delivered them to Laguna Beach High School Jazz Band teacher Steven Wade on Dec. 11. The project took months to plan, design, fund, and build. Although Elliott hasn’t quite completed his Eagle Scout Rank yet, he’s getting close. He’s still working on a Merit Badge, Eagle Scout Project paperwork, and a Board of Review hearing.

When he’s not scouting, Elliott plays club soccer on the Laguna Beach Football Club. Elliott also plays the saxophone and loves jazz.

Elliott’s “Griffin” Patrol mates, community members, and family worked with him to complete the music stands. Many of Elliott’s Patrol mates met at six years old, as Tiger Cub Scouts with Pack 35. They’ve worked together, hiking, camping, cooking and cleaning for each other on their collective journey to achieve Eagle Scout Rank.

The music stands were the brainchild of Wade, who also helped instill Elliot with a love of music and the saxophone in particular. Due to COVID-19, all band classes at Laguna Beach High are currently held on Zoom.

Elliot’s project was funded by the Laguna Beach Band Boosters for helping fund the project and supported by Ganahl Lumber, Coast Hardware, and Home Depot of Laguna Hills.

Scott Wittkop, multimedia and 3-D media design and production teacher at Laguna Beach High, will have students create a logo for the Laguna Beach Jazz Band, to place on the front and top of the music stands.