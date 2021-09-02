Laguna Beach to test outdoor warning system, rolls out emergency preparedness activities

To kick off the first week of National Preparedness Month, Laguna Beach will test the Outdoor Warning System at 12 p.m. on Friday. Any resident, business owner, or visitor near one of the outdoor warning speakers will hear the alert and test message.

Laguna Beach encourages residents to stay informed, make a plan, get involved, and build an emergency kit in September. The City will be working with the community and staff on multiple activities to ensure the community is properly ready for emergencies.

City officials invite residents to be informed by registering their cell phone numbers and email addresses at alertoc.com. This is Orange County’s Emergency Notification System which sends geo-targeted emergency notifications to impacted areas.

Additionally, residents can register at Nixle.com, the City’s community notification system used to alert residents for localized situations and relevant community advisories. Text 92651 to 888-777 to enroll in Nixle. Signing up for AlertOC and Nixle, is free and the best way to stay informed in an emergency.

The City will also hold a series of preparedness events.

Sept. 8: Preparedness Event 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Susi Q & Community Center in collaboration with Laguna Beach Seniors and CERT

Sept. 14: Preparedness Event 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fire Station 3, 2900 Alta Laguna Blvd,

Sept. 18: Preparedness Event 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Farmers Market in collaboration with CERT

Sept. 25: Preparedness Event 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fire Station 4, 31646 2nd Ave.

Sept. 27: Preparedness Event 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Susi Q & Community Center in collaboration with Laguna Beach Seniors and CERT

Oct. 23: Preparedness & 1993 Fire Anniversary Event 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fire Station 1, 501 Forest Ave.

Nov. 6: Preparedness Event 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Fire Station 2, 285 Agate St.

The preparedness and outreach events will include General Preparedness, Know your Evacuation Zones, Defensible Space Guidelines, Fire Safety, Emergency Backpack sales, and CERT awareness/class promotion. Face coverings will be required for all visitors at events and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Preparedness Month Weekly Actions: