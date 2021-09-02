Laguna Art Museum appoints new deputy director

Laguna Art Museum has recruited Victoria Zagarino Gerard for the new role of deputy director.

Gerard mostly recently served as Vice President of Programs and Collections at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana and brings 15 years of experience in museum management and exhibition development. She will assume her new role on Sept. 7. She joins executive director Julie Perlin Lee, who was hired in March.

“I am proud to join the team at the Laguna Art Museum,” Gerard said in a press release. “I am energized by the museum’s deep roots in the community and the meaningful and important contributions it has made to the appreciation of California art throughout its history.”

Among other initiatives at the Bowers Museum, Gerard built partnerships with parents, schools, and adult service organizations to offer a range of virtual and onsite learning opportunities. She is most proud of her work to support the Bowers Museum through the COVID-19 pandemic by building a virtual museum from scratch.