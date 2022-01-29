Laguna Beach USD seeks parent, staff and community input for state-mandated plan

The Laguna Beach Unified School District is administering an online survey through Feb. 4 in an effort to get feedback from the community that will help form the development of the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).

Developed as a three-year plan, the LCAP outlines the goals, actions and services necessary, plus expenditures to enact them, to improve student outcomes. There were three key areas of focus in the most recent LCAP, which district officials helped craft last spring to cover 2021-2024, including social-emotional competencies, college and career readiness, and safe, inclusive school environments. The plan is revised annually to ensure it is effective and relevant.

“The LCAP survey provides key insights into the diverse needs of our LBUSD students,” Chad Mabery, assistant superintendent of instructional services, said in a press release. “The survey is one of many different forums the District uses to seek input from the community. This important feedback also serves as a tool for assessing the impact of district programs services and support offered to our students and families.”

Input from parents, staff and community members helps measure the district’s progress in a number of issues, ranging from academic achievement and school climate to engagement from students and their families. The survey takes roughly 15 minutes to complete, and the information will be used in an updated proposal that will be submitted in June.

To take the survey, visit hanover-research.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6h5W388Jw4m1cTY.