Laguna Beach United Methodist Church to host six-week grief support group

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church (LBUMC) will host a six-week grief support group starting on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Healing Connections, sponsored by Care Ministries at LBUMC, will be led by Rev. Linda Robison and Bruce Tunell and will focus on helping people suffering from the death of a loved one, job or career loss, health challenges, or the isolation of the pandemic.

The support group is open to all in the community.

Robison, who retired as Senior Pastor at Palisades United Methodist Church in Capistrano Beach, was a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist prior to entering ordained ministry. She also served as Associate Pastor for five years at Aldersgate UMW. While she was in Seminary, she became trained as a Spiritual Director and earned her certification in the American Association of Pastoral Counselors.

Bruce Tunell, a member of LBUMC, served as a volunteer grief co-facilitator with Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix between 2010 and 2017. While that program dealt solely with the death of a loved one, he is pleased the group will address other kinds of grief.

“It is important to deal with grief earlier than later if possible, for it will make the transition a lot easier. Ultimately, it will have to be confronted for one’s own welfare,” Tunell said.

Participants are asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the safety of all involved. Masks are also required. Contact Debbie Gara at [email protected] or call 949-499-3088 to register.