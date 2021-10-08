Street Beat: Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2021

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Pedestrian stop. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:56 p.m. Officers deployed a Taser to take an uncooperative man into custody. Deon Lashawn Williams, Jr. 26, was held on suspicion of resisting arrest. His bail was $500.

Battery. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. 10:59 p.m. A woman was reported for hitting the reporting party with his cane. Sandra Dolores Cain, 76, was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury to a cohabitant. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

Friday, Oct. 1

Drunk driving. Cress Street and South Coast Highway. 2:46 a.m. A 2016 Land Rover hit a parked vehicle. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Burglary. 1700 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 9:03 a.m. Detectives searched a suspicious vehicle parked across from the Day Labor Lot. Jon Meyer, 34, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of counterfeit items, and check fraud. He was held on a $60,000 bail.

Drunk driving. 1300 block of Circle Way. 11:16 p.m. A suspected intoxicated man was getting in and out of his vehicle. Eric Christopher Whittington, 33, was arrested on suspicion of DUI with two priors, driving on a license suspended for DUI, and resisting arrest. He was held on an $18,000 bail.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Disorderly person. 600 block of N. Coast Hwy. A woman was reported for yelling inside a restaurant bathroom and refusing to leave. Joanne Kim, 51, was arrested for assault on a police officer. She was held on a $500 bail.

Drunk driving. Ocean Avenue and S. Coast Hwy. 12:20 a.m. A Dodge Journey went into a storefront. One injured person was trapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle. They were taken to Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo. Residents in the apartments upstairs were evacuated and building inspectors were called. A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving with injuries. 31600 block of Coast Hwy. 3:10 p.m. A Suburban collided with parked cars and was stuck under a Mercedes-Benz. Paramedics responded to reports of an injured passenger. Michael Shane Trevor, 38, was arrested on felony drunk driving with injuries. He was held on a $100,000 bail.