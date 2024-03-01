Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center under new ownership

Pet owners rejoice. Doctors and husband and wife duo Mathew Cohen and Roxanne Kruger recently took ownership of Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center on Laguna Canyon Road and have given the hospital a complete overhaul.

Together, Cohen and Kruger have revamped staff, medicine, care protocols and the hospital’s physical spaces, inside and out.

“We gave absolutely everything, from the outside planters to uniforms, a facelift,” Kruger said. “We wanted to put our best foot forward.”

The duo, who became owners in August of 2023, has expanded the practice’s services to include urgent care and emergency services. The hospital also offers pro bono service to local non-profits, Unconditional, a senior and special needs dog rescue and Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, a cat retirement sanctuary.

“We go to Blue Bell maybe twice a month to do blood work for their 40 or 50 cats, like a maintenance check, and if they have emergency issues, we’ll take them in,” Cohen said.

Cohen, a UC Davis graduate with a master’s degree in Animal Biology, draws from his extensive background in holistic veterinary practices and environmental sustainability. His experiences include collaboration with Temple Grandin to enhance animal welfare.

“Our goal is to have this place be like a one-stop shop,” Cohen said. “We have a cardiologist that comes here, an internal medicine specialist, a surgeon. We’re a general practice on the outside, so to speak, but we offer a little bit of everything.”

Certified in Veterinary Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine, Cohen integrates Eastern and Western medicine for optimal patient care. His vision as the medical director emphasizes client communication, exceptional care, education and mentoring the next generation.

Kruger, a native of Southern California, earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Western University of Health Sciences. She received specialty training at VCA West Los Angeles Animal Hospital and VCA West Coast Specialty and Emergency Hospital, where she developed a passion for emergency medicine and urgent care.

“We feel so blessed, honestly,” Kruger said. “We’ve had such a positive, welcoming embrace from the community. It’s been really great.”

To learn more about the Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center, visit www.lagunabeachvet.com. The practice is located at 1855 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, CA 92651