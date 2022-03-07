Laguna Beach welcomes return of Patriot’s Day Parade

After a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic, the 55th Annual Laguna Beach Patriot’s Day Parade returned to Downtown Laguna on a chilly Saturday morning.

The year’s parade theme was “Toward Community and Unity.” The Laguna Beach County Water District snagged the Grand Marshal’s Trophy for its float of a giant water droplet covered in stars resembling those on the American flag. The President’s Trophy was awarded to the Pageant of the Masters for its cohort of American colonists and British redcoats pushing a Revolutionary War-era replica cannon.

“It was just a happy occasion for the community and I’m really glad we could do it,” said Sandi Werthe, Patriot’s Day Parade treasurer and entry coordinator. “Everyone seemed really excited and happy to be there.”

First place in the floats’ community service category went to Top of the World and El Morro Elementary Honors Chorus who waved flags while riding on a large flatbed truck.

A combined honor guard comprised of members American Legion Post 222 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 solemnly marched on to take first place among participating military color guards.

The Laguna Board of REALTORS members once again participated in the parade. A 1958 Jaguar convertible owned by Steve Alderson took First Place in the classic car category and carried the 2021 REALTOR of the year, Gilda Duhs of Coldwell Banker Realty. A Tesla carried the 2021 Affiliate of the Year, Ellie Ortiz of Laguna Legal.

Walking with waving flags and wearing red, white, and blue Laguna Beach REALTORS and affiliated business partners also walked along the parade route.

Oak Avenue Intermediate Band of Temple City earned bragging rights by winning the Band Sweepstakes Trophy.