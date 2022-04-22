Laguna Bech real estate agent with local roots reappointed to lead Heritage Committee

The Laguna Beach Heritage Committee unanimously reelected Scott Sumner as its chairman for a third consecutive term on Monday.

The City Council had recently re-appointed Sumner for his third consecutive year on the panel. Heritage committee members advise the City Council and Design Review Board on historic preservation, including proposed alterations to historic structures.

A Laguna Beach native, Sumner now works in his hometown as a REMAX real estate agent and is an active community member.

Specializing in the restoration, rehabilitation, and preservation of historical homes, Sumner’s real estate background and prior experience in Victorian home restoration led him to public service on the Heritage Committee.

Sumner shared his gratitude, appreciation, and excitement for his reappointment to the Heritage Committee.