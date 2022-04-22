Laguna Sports Update: Baseball still alive in playoff hunt

Baseball (12-10, 4-3)

Griffin Naess pitch a complete game on April 14 at Skipper Carrillo Field scattering four hits and striking out eight for the 2-1 dramatic victory. The win coupled with Newport taking down Corona del Mar tightens the four-team league race into the final week of league play where only two teams will advance to post-season. Laguna played Corona del Mar at home on Wednesday and will travel to CdM on Saturday for the final league game (11 a.m. start). Marina and Newport played on April 19 and 21 leaving the Saturday contest with Laguna as the final league event. Entering this past week in league play, Corona del Mar was 5-2, Breakers 4-3, Newport 3-4, and Marina 2-5.

In Thursday’s thriller, Laguna scored first with Griffin Naess getting a hit and then eventually scoring after a hard ground ball by Tyler Montgomery was mishandled by the Vikings allowing Griffin to score. Marina tied the contest in the top of the third inning on a sacrifice fly but Laguna retook the lead in the bottom of the third as Max Burchi singled home Tyler Montgomery.

Marina’s last chance came in the final inning as the Viking’s Dustin Soto led off with a single to center field. Thomas Sherwood struck out before Quinn Hartman hit a sharp line drive to right field. The ball was caught on the fly by Tyler Montgomery who threw a strike to Laguna’s Colin Kidd for the double play and the victory.

If the Breakers finish first (a sweep of Corona del Mar) or second, they will advance to the Southern Section CIF Division 4 playoffs. CdM is a Division 1 team, Marina Division 2, and Newport Division 3. Only two league teams will advance and Breakers hold the tie-breaker over Newport but the Vikings have the advantage over Laguna.

Next week the regular season ends with a pair of non-league contests. On April 27, Laguna is at Edison (9-13) and then will host Orange County No. 2 and Surf League champion Huntington Beach (15-7) at 3 p.m. on April 28 at Skipper Carrillo Field.

Individual game and season statistics can be found on Max Preps

Boys Golf (0-10, 0-4)

League play concludes after Spring Break with a match on April 20 with Edison and two matches the following week.

Boys Tennis (7-7, 2-2)

Laguna returned to action on April 18 with an easy 13-5 win over winless Newport Harbor. The Breakers’ playoff chances are down to their April 25 match with Edison (5-11, 2-2) on the local courts.

Girls Lacrosse (JV – 7-2, 7-0)

Girls Lacrosse completed their league play this past week hosting Newport on April 19 and Corona del Mar on April 21. The season concludes this month with three non-league contests: April 25 at St. Margaret’s, J Serra on April 27 and Long Beach Poly on April 28 both at Guyer Field.

Softball (0-11, 0-6)

The squad dropped a 24-0 game to league leading Fountain Valley (17-4-1, 6-0) on April 18 at the Barons’ field. Laguna had two other games this past week with Newport and Fountain Valley. Season concludes on April 26 when they host Corona del Mar (3-7, 2-4) at the Thurston Field.

Swimming

Breakers concluded their league dual meet season with Marina (0-2) on April 20 and will have the league meet preliminaries on April 26, Dive finals on April 27, and the league finals on April 28 all at Los Alamitos.

Track & Field

The Wave League dual meet season has concluded and the league meet is on April 29.

Boys Volleyball (14-18, 0-4)

The season concluded with three matches this past at Newport on April 19, at Corona del Mar on April 21 and hosting the Golden West League champs, Garden Grove on April 22. Varsity Game and season statistics can be found on Max Preps

Looking for the latest Laguna scores, rosters, and schedules? Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels!