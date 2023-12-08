Laguna Board of REALTORS installs 2024 board

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen conducted the oath of office at the Installation Breakfast held at the Surf and Sand Resort on Dec. 1st for the Laguna Board of REALTORS.

The 2024 LBOR Board of Directors and 2024 Affiliate Officers and Directors from left to right: Mayor Bob Whalen; Affiliate Directors: director Elias Benudiz-Federal Solar/Lending, director Katerina Burianova, architecture, John Hoover, notary; Secretary Lisa Runyon-USA National Title, director Candy Babcock-First Am. Natural Hazard Disc., chairperson Elect Yazmin Reyes-Escrow Options and chairperson Gratia Schafer-Cal Best Title. LBOR Directors: Director for Life Marie Thomas-Laguna Beach Properties, past president Madelaine Whiteman- Berkshire Hathaway, president Bob Chapman- Villa Real Estate, president-elect Jesse Brossa-Compass, director Laura Baptista-Team Laguna, director Kendall Clark-Berkshire Hathaway, Treasurer Geoffrey Dunlevie-Compass, Secretary Dana Wall-Berkshire Hathaway, Director Gilda Duhs-Coldwell Banker, and Director Nicola Willhoit-The W Collection, director at large Reuben Gulledge -Compass and affiliate treasurer Debbi Faber -Chicago Title (not shown). Photo/Bobbie Jordan
Jesse Brossa of Compass is the 2023 REALTOR of the Year. Photo/Bob Ortiz

The 2024 Board of Directors and the Affiliate Officers and Directors were installed to guide the association into their 100 years in business.

During the breakfast, members and guests viewed a video, created by Jesse Brossa of Compass, portraying the association’s progress throughout the decades to kick off their centennial year.

Randy Johnson of Lock Tech was named Affiliate Director of the Year. Photo/Bob Ortiz

LBOR also honored their 2023 REALTOR and Affiliate of the Year, which went to Jesse Brossa-Compass and Randy Johnson–Lock Tech, respectively. 

