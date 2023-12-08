Laguna Board of REALTORS installs 2024 board

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen conducted the oath of office at the Installation Breakfast held at the Surf and Sand Resort on Dec. 1st for the Laguna Board of REALTORS.

The 2024 Board of Directors and the Affiliate Officers and Directors were installed to guide the association into their 100 years in business.

During the breakfast, members and guests viewed a video, created by Jesse Brossa of Compass, portraying the association’s progress throughout the decades to kick off their centennial year.

LBOR also honored their 2023 REALTOR and Affiliate of the Year, which went to Jesse Brossa-Compass and Randy Johnson–Lock Tech, respectively.