Laguna Cancels Trolley Service Due to Coronavirus

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Trolley Service was canceled Thursday night, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order for Californians to remain at home except for “essential functions” to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Sally’s Fund team members are providing riders for seniors to doctor appointments. Elderly residents in need of transportation can call 949-499-4100.

At the Laguna Beach City Council meeting Tuesday, City Manager John Pietig foresaw the potential need to keep trolleys off the road. The order issued by the California Department of Public Health on Thursday brought this vision into reality.

The neighborhood trolley service has been in operation for more than 25 years. The regular weekday and Saturday neighborhood system saw nearly 94,000 boardings in Fiscal Year 2018-19, according to city documents.

Other city departments remain operational but are closed to the public, city administrators said.