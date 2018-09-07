Laguna Canyon Conservancy to Host 1993 Fire Program

Share this:

The next Laguna Canyon Conservancy dinner meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 10 at Seven 7 Seven (formerly Tivoli Too! at the Art-A-Fair) at 777 Laguna Canyon Road.

The LCC will present a program about the 25th anniversary of the 1993 Laguna Wildfire. This is a repeat presentation of the PowerPoint presented in 2013 by LCC president Gene Felder. The PowerPoint displays numerous photographs from the fire and information including from the 1993 report prepared by Orange County Fire Authority Chief Larry Holms.

Felder served on the Laguna Beach Historical Society Board of Directors for 13 years, with five years as president. Gene Felder is co-author, with Foster J. Eubanks, of the 2013 book “Laguna Beach, Then & Now.” Felder’s portion of the royalties are donated to the Laguna Beach Historical Society.

Thanks to the efforts of LCC vice president Harry Huggins, the LCC has a website www.LagunaCanyonConservancy.org where reservations can be made by clicking “Upcoming Events” and then “Register Now.”

Member dues are $15 per person per calendar year. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members and may be paid at the door with prior reservations.

Those wishing to attend should make reservations by emailing Max Brown at [email protected] or calling 949-235-8277. Space is limited.